How to donate to families affected by Kettering shop fire

Offers of support are flooding in after this week’s devastating Kettering Bedding Centre fire.

The Regent Street shop was destroyed by a blaze at about 12.30pm on Monday with nine households left needing temporary accommodation.

Large Fire: Kettering: Kettering Bedding Centre, fire at business in Regent Street, Kettering. 'Fire and Police on scene'Monday, May 13th 2019 NNL-190513-153618009

A section of the road and houses are still cordoned off with Kettering Council engineers on-site assessing the damage. It is still not known when some families will be able to return home.

A donation bucket will be in place at The Earl of Dalkeith in Dalkeith Place with money raised being split between those unable to return home.

A Facebook group has also been set up to help those affected by the fire, which can be found here.

The group already has more than 600 members with people offering clothing, bedding, toiletries and more.

The scene this morning (Wednesday). NNL-190515-124809005

Kettering Council is no longer accepting donations at their offices, or through the Citizens Advice Bureau.

A council spokesman said: “We really appreciate the generosity of local people who have donated items, which have already helped with the immediate needs of those affected.”

St Andrew’s Church in Lindsay Street and the ‘Support for those affected by Kettering blaze 2019’ Facebook group are facilitating donations to meet the needs of the residents affected by the fire and will be promoting these needs via the Facebook page.

The council is liaising with the church and local charities to ensure that those who need support receive it.

Large Fire: Kettering: Kettering Bedding Centre, fire at business in Regent Street, Kettering. 'Fire and Police on scene'Monday, May 13th 2019 NNL-190513-153719009

Once access has been given to assess the damage in the affected homes the council will provide a list of items on this page, which will be regularly updated.

Anyone affected by the Regent Street fire who needs accommodation should contact the council’s housing options team on 01536 410333, by email at housingoptions@kettering.gov.uk or by visiting the council offices in Bowling Green Road in Kettering.

If you need to contact the council outside business hours, phone 01536 416005.