How schools in Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough rank for pupil progress

Schools across the county have been ranked today (Thursday) according to how much progress GCSE pupils made.

The Department for Education gives secondary schools a score - called a Progress 8 score - based on how well pupils progressed between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school compared to pupils who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

It’s measured by assessing provisional 2019 exam results in English, maths and other subjects including sciences, history, geography and languages.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2. A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

In the rankings Sir Christopher Hatton Academy was once again revealed as the best school in Northamptonshire for progress.

Their score jumped from 0.76 to 1.00, well above the national average of 0.03. It puts them in the top one per cent of schools nationally.

In a joint statement, co-principals Nick Salisbury and Alastair Mitchell said: “This is a fantastic achievement and we would like to thank every member of staff at the academy.

“These results are a testament to the daily and consistent high quality teaching and learning that the students receive. This, coupled with hard work and commitment from our students who receive great support from their parents and carers, enables every Hatton student to reach their full potential.

“This measure indicates that students at Sir Christopher Hatton on average achieve one grade higher in every GCSE they completed when compared to the national average.

“Our students leave Sir Christopher Hatton with the best possible grades which enables them to access the many opportunities that lie ahead of them.

“We are proud that alongside this measure we are a World Class School, Stonewall Gold Certified, NACE accredited amongst many other nationally recognised statuses that ensure Hatton students not only achieve incredible results but receive a well-rounded and nurturing education.”

Also showing signs of huge improvement is Kettering Buccleuch Academy whose score of 0.61 made them the fourth best in the county and top Kettering school.

Last year their score was 0.12 and principal Dino Di Salvo said the improvement was testament to their hard work.

He said: “At Kettering Buccleuch Academy we pride ourselves on giving our students the skills and knowledge they need to make strong progress and reach their full potential, both in terms of helping them to achieve top results and to develop into responsible, well-rounded citizens.

“It is testament to the tireless work and dedication of our students and staff that we now have a Progress 8 score that is well above the national average.

“This shows that compared to schools across the country, our students make better progress during their time with us.

“We look forward to continuing to support and challenge all of our students as we strive to raise ambitions and attainment across the academy for the future.”

The lowest score in the county for mainstream secondary schools is at Lodge Park Academy in Corby, whose score dropped from -0.3 last year to -0.81 in 2019.

The David Ross Education Trust run school has been contacted for comment.

You can find the Progress 8 score for every school in the north of the county below ranked from highest to lowest, as well as the rating it was given according to its score.

1) Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough. 1 - well above average

2) Brooke Weston Academy, Corby. 0.68 - well above average

3) Kettering Buccleuch Academy. 0.61 - well above average

4) Bishop Stopford School, Kettering. 0.57 - well above average

5) Corby Technical School. 0.49 - above average

6) Southfield School, Kettering. 0.34 - above average

7) Prince William School, Oundle. 0.26 - above average

8) The Latimer Arts College, Barton Seagrave. 0.25 - above average

9) Wrenn School, Wellingborough. 0.03 - average

10) Wollaston School. -0.03 - average

11) Manor School Sports College, Raunds. -0.04 - average

12) Weavers Academy, Wellingborough. -0.07 - average

13) Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough. -0.21 - average

14) Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby. -0.21 - below average

15) Kettering Science Academy. -0.35 - below average

16) The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers. -0.37 - below average

17) Rushden Academy. -0.38 - below average

18) Montsaye Academy, Rothwell. -0.39 - below average

19) Corby Business Academy. -0.5 - below average

20) Lodge Park Academy, Corby. -0.81 - well below average