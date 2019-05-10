How 40-year-old Rushden brass band evolved from small concerts to national championships

When musician Peter Kneale had the idea of creating a B band for the Rushden Windmill Brass Band, he had no idea how far they would progress in 40 years.

The band, formed in 1979, started competing in the local area championships in 1986 under the baton of musical director Kevin Nichols after six years of playing fetes and small concerts.

Rushden Town Band celebrate coming third in the 2010 Midlands area competition -'holding the trophy is band chairman David Groom

Today the group, known as Rushden Town Band, has gone from strength to strength and competes in the top bracket of the banding world – the Championship Section.

"When we first started we weren't even in the fourth section, we were the second band of another band," explained treasurer Hilary Hill, who plays the baritone horn.

"When we started competing, no one thought that good old Rushden Town Band would get to the first section, then the championship, then to represent Northamptonshire five times.

"We are a small town, we don't have the sponsorships or backing of big companies but the town council's support has been fantastic.

"Everything we do, we do ourselves.

"To be in the top section really is quite an achievement."

In 2000, the band decided to have a break from competing but still continued with engagements in and around Rushden.

When Peter Vine took over the baton in 2004, the band was encouraged to start contesting again.

In 2006, the band found out their rehearsal facilities in Manton Road had been destroyed by fire, which resulted in the destruction of many of the band’s instruments, uniform and music.

The brass band world rallied round to help them out and they were offered new rehearsal facilities at the Rushden Working Men’s Club in Griffith Street where it continues to practise to this day.

In 2015, Adele Hudson took over from Peter when he decided he wanted to return to playing.

The band continues to contribute to the local community by playing at functions within Rushden and the surrounding areas as well as raising money for various charities by carolling at Christmas.

To mark their significant anniversary, Rushden Town Band, which is made up of 25 members for contests with extra players added for local shows, are holding a concert at the Rushden Bowling Club on Saturday, June 15 at 7.30pm.

Joining with the band as its guests will be the prestigious Northampton Male Voice Choir who, not only have successfully competed in many competitions, but also have raised a significant sum of money for charity.

The concert will also be a part of Celebrate Rushden Week.

On the key to the band's longevity ahead of their ruby anniversary Hilary, whose daughter plays in the troupe, said: "I think we have fun, we enjoy each other's company and playing music together.

"We do do the contests but we also go and play out and about in Abington Park, churches and other places in Northamptonshire."

Tickets, priced at £8, are limited in number and can be bought by calling Hilary Hill on 07534 946154 or from any band member.