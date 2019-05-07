Hot ash falls from the sky in Northamptonshire as huge fire breaks out at Sywell Aerodrome

Hot ash is reportedly falling from the sky into Northamptonshire's streets as a raging fire burns at Sywell Aerodrome.

A huge fire has broken out at an industrial unit in Sywell Aerodrome.

This chunk of ash was from the fire was found in Kettering - nine miles away.

A column of smoke can been seen from miles around, including Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Meanwhile, the Northamptonshire Telegraph has shared a picture of a chunk of blackened ash that fell outside their office in Kettering - nine miles away from the fire.

Pictures are flooding in showing how the fire can be seen from across Northamptonshire by a column of smoke rising into the sky.