Hope for Corby households after long-running sewage nightmare

There could be light at the end of the sewage pipe for people living in Corby’s Stephenson Way area after a water company agreed to investigate a recurring problem.

For the past few years, people living on the Lloyds estate - the oldest part of ‘new’ Corby - have had raw sewage flooding their streets after ageing sewage mains struggled to cope.

Some have also experienced and upsurge in rat infestations which they believe may be linked to broken sewers.

The latest road closure at Stephenson Way has been the last straw for many fed-up residents, who have called on the authorities to solve the issue.

Ward councillor Mark Pengelly has attempted to get Anglian Water, who look after the sewers, to act.

He has been reassured that they would do so after the latest leak.

Cllr Pengelly said: “Residents have put up with this for too long now. The sewers are old and not fit for purpose.

”They’re flooding every few weeks and the road keeps having to be closed. I’ve been working with Anglian Water for some time to find a solution.”

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “At the end of this month we will be putting CCTV in place in the sewage system and then we can take a look at what it happening and decide on what our next steps are.”

READ MORE: See the £5,000 of damage caused by rats in one Corby house