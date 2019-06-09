Homes planned for site of former Kettering care home

The site of a now-demolished Kettering care home could be transformed into housing.

Developers Seagrave Developments have applied to build nine homes on land off Malham Drive, near the Furnace Lane footpath.

The site of the proposed homes is outlined in red.

A children’s care home on the site closed in 2002 and was later demolished. The site has been grassland since.

If approved six of the homes would be three-bed semi-detached properties. There would also be three four-bed detached homes.

Access into the site would be taken off Malham Drive, utilising and re-designing an existing road which currently runs along the north of the plot.

Nine more houses just to the east of the site are currently being built after planning permission was granted last year.

A planning statement said: “The site makes efficient use of a brownfield site in an existing residential area within the urban area and will deliver a mix of housing to contribute towards the housing need for Kettering borough.”

The developers say the homes will open up the Furnace Lane footpath, making it safer. On New Year’s Eve a would-be good Samaritan was lured into Furnace Lane from Rockingham Road before being robbed and cut with a knife.

It’s proposed the footpath acts and a link between this development and the adjacent development where work is already under way.

A planning statement added: “New lighting and landscaping to the site entrance at Furnace Lane and the access off Malham Drive will significantly enhance this area in terms of both safety and visual amenity.”

Kettering Council hope to make a decision on the plans by July 16.