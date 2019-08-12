Homes in Kettering without water

A burst water main has caused many homes in Kettering to be without water this morning (August 12).

Homes and businesses on Pytchley Road, Highfield Road, the nearby business park and Bishop's Drive are without water or are experiencing low water pressure.

Anglian Water initially said the issue would be resolved by 9am but now estimate it should be fixed by 1pm.

The company advises that water may be cloudy or discoloured once it is back on, so customers should run their taps for a few minutes until the water runs clear.