Homecoming gig for Corby’s own ‘Elvis’

Award-winning Fisher Stevens will make his return to the Core Theatre in Corby tomorrow night (Friday, May 24) to perform his celebrated show about the life and music of Elvis Presley.

Elvis in Vegas is Fisher’s latest show about the King, a performer and entertainer whose name has echoed down through the decades.

Fisher Stevens grew up in Weldon

Fisher, who grew up in Weldon, worked in the building trade with his father, then ran his own construction firm, until his music career took off after he entered a talent competition in Las Vegas - his first time singing in public.

He hasn’t looked back since, and has won countless competitions across the globe with his Elvis tribute performances.

Earlier this year he made his West End Debut, and now he’s back in Corby for a homecoming gig.

Fisher and his sensational band journey through hit such as Viva Las Vegas, Blue Suede Shoes, American Trilogy, My Way, Are you lonesome tonight, Suspicious Minds, Big Hunka Love, The wonder of you, Way down and many, many more

Fisher said, “I am thrilled and honoured to perform at the Core Theatre, it’s my home town and it really is always a great evening I am supported by an experienced band and backing singers who are all as passionate about Elvis as I am”.

Tickets are available from the Core box office