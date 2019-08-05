Holiday fun all the way in Corby

With the summer holidays in full swing Corby residents have been reminded that it’s still not too late to sign up to Corby Council’s activity programme.

Children can choose from a variety of activities throughout the borough, including the ever popular SPLAT Camp at Lodge Park Sports Centre.

Library picture: Lodge Park Sports Centre Splat Camp

SPLAT Camp is has been designed to keep children aged from six to 14 years old entertained during the long summer break.

Open to anyone within the age range, youngsters can sign up and come along throughout the holidays (excluding weekends and bank holidays) and get involved in everything from arts and crafts to football, to den building, cheerleading and Zumba.

For those who enjoy water-based fun there are also activities at Corby East Midlands International Pool.

From Supervised Diving, to Surf ‘n’ Turf, there’s hours of splashing entertainment for water babies and grown ups.

West Glebe Park hosts a games and sports to get hearts racing and arts and crafts sessions with the Happenin’ Project to chill out and relax.

SPLAT Camp costs £18 per day and is open from 7.45am to 5.30pm: the charge for the whole week is £80.

To book a place a Splat Camp call 01536 400033.

For a full list of all activities and sessions offered by Lodge Park Sports Centre, SPLAT Camp, Corby Pool and West Glebe Park pavilion, visit www.corby.gov.uk/holidayactivities