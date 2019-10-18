Historic steam train passing through Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby tomorrow

Railway enthusiasts will be out in force tomorrow (Saturday) when a popular steam train passes through the county.

The iconic No 46233 Duchess of Sutherland is hauling a train between London and York, passing through Wellingborough and stopping at Kettering before going on to Corby and over the famous Harringworth viaduct.

Official timings show the outward journey leaving Kettering at 9.34am and returning at 8.55pm.

Members of the public are expected to turn out to catch a glimpse of the locomotive.

Rail fan David Fursdon said: "There's always a great deal of interest when steam locomotives pass through the county.

"It attracts all age groups and youngsters are always really interested, there's excitement across the board."

The Duchess of Sutherland was built in 1938 as a high speed passenger train, taking passengers between London Euston and Glasgow Central as well as other expresses to Liverpool.

It was withdrawn from the track in 1964 and sold to Butlins in Scotland before The Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust acquired it to restore it. It was restored to operation condition 2001.

People who are hoping to find vantage points to see the train are reminded not to trespass on the track.

The Kettering Civic Society Time Travellers room on platform 1 at Kettering Station will be manned by members of the town’s group from 9am until 10.30am for people to view nostalgic items of interest.