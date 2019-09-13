Heritage family fun day at Rushden Lakes this weekend

A family fun day is taking place at Rushden Lakes on Sunday (September 15) as part of the Nene Valley Festival.

Entertainment includes performances from local bands, an exciting open top bus tour highlighting the history of the local area, a free film screening at Cineworld of the Higham Ferrers Charters film, Medieval fun, games and entertainment, face painting and many other activities.

As part of the event many local heritage groups and nearby high street businesses have signed up for a stand. business. Members from Rushden Town Council and Higham Ferrers Town Council will be handing out goody bags to encourage visitors to explore further afield. The bags will include the latest “Shop Local” booklet of shopping vouchers and concessions which can be spent in Rushden and Higham Ferrers throughout the autumn.

The event is taking place from 10am to 4pm.

The aim of heritage family fun day is to strengthen partnership working between Rushden and Higham Ferrers Town Councils and nearby Rushden Lakes and to raise awareness of the local high street offer.

Plans for the family fun day are based around local heritage and bring together a wide array of interesting information about the local towns of Rushden and Higham Ferrers.