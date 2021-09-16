Here's where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby on Friday

The Red Arrows will be flying over North Northamptonshire — briefly — on Friday morning

North Northamptonshire will be treated to a view of the Red Arrows flying overhead on Friday (September 17).

The world famous RAF acrobatic team are heading home from the Isle of Wight Air Show on a 645mph flightpath which is due to take them close to Rushden, Wellingborough Kettering and Corby just after 10am.

But blink and you'll miss 'em — the whole 230-mile trip from Bournemouth to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire takes just half-an-hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows flightplan has them in the vicinity of Rushden at 10.21am on Friday

According to military-airshows.co.uk the jets' route takes them south of Northampton before turning left near Irchester and then over Wellingborough, Burton Latimer, Barton Seagrave, Kettering's Buccleuch Academy, Great Oakley and East Carlton.