Here's where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby on Friday
World famous RAF jets passing through at 645mph on their way back to base
North Northamptonshire will be treated to a view of the Red Arrows flying overhead on Friday (September 17).
The world famous RAF acrobatic team are heading home from the Isle of Wight Air Show on a 645mph flightpath which is due to take them close to Rushden, Wellingborough Kettering and Corby just after 10am.
But blink and you'll miss 'em — the whole 230-mile trip from Bournemouth to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire takes just half-an-hour.
According to military-airshows.co.uk the jets' route takes them south of Northampton before turning left near Irchester and then over Wellingborough, Burton Latimer, Barton Seagrave, Kettering's Buccleuch Academy, Great Oakley and East Carlton.
The plans put them in the vicinity of Rushden at 10.21am and into Rutland just four minutes later, although timings and the route are subject to late alteration due to weather and other operational reasons.