Here's where you can get a free Costa in Kettering, Desborough and Rothwell

Costa Coffee are giving away free drinks today (Tuesday, October 1) to celebrate International Coffee Day.

The free drinks are available from Costa Express machines around the country.

All the places you can get a free Costa Express in Kettering

The promotion has been introduced to try and change public perception of coffee making machines.

Scott Martin, managing director at Costa Express, said: “The coffee industry is booming with no sign of our love affair with the drink slowing, as it’s estimated 95 million cups are consumed a day.

“However, for years, self-serve machines have carried a certain stigma. Freeze-dried coffee, long life milk, clumpy soups and bland hot chocolate were readily stocked in machines across the late nineties and early noughties, so we can imagine how one poor experience is enough to put someone off for life.

“We at Costa Express don’t believe this is acceptable and have worked tirelessly to revolutionise the self-serve experience. Our machines serve the same fresh signature Mocha Italia coffee beans and fresh semi-skimmed milk you would expect in our Costa Coffee stores, so the quality of your experience is never compromised.”

There are two places in Rothwell and Desborough where you can get a free Costa Express

Here is where you can claim a free coffee in Kettering, Desborough and Rothwell. All you have to do is visit the machine to claim a free latte, Americano, cappuccino, espresso or hot chocolate.

Kettering:

Morrisons Petrol Station, Northfield Avenue

Tesco Express, London Road

Co-op, London Road

Co-op, Bignal Court, Lake Avenue

Esso Tesco Express, Windmill Avenue

Co-op, Hallwood Road

Tesco Extra, Carina Road

Shell garage, Barton Road, Barton Seagrave

Desborough:

Co-op, Gladstone Street

Rothwell:

Rothwell Truck Stop, Orton Road