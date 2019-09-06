Here's how Northamptonshire charities can apply for £36,000 to help with period poverty

A new fund has become available for Northamptonshire charities to apply for to help with projects involving vulnerable women and girls.

A further round of the Tampon Tax Community Fund is open to charities and community groups working with women of all ages and backgrounds to build their skills, confidence and self-esteem, thanks to Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Chief executive of the organisation, Victoria Miles, said: “Grassroots groups are doing amazing work to support women and girls across Northamptonshire.

"We’re proud that Northamptonshire Community Foundation is part of a national network recognised by the government for our local knowledge. We will use this vital funding to support the groups on the ground making such a big difference to women’s lives.”

Last year Northamptonshire Community Foundation awarded £34,726 to four groups - Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Relate Northamptonshire, Baby Basics Northampton and Norpip, which went on to support 4,360 people in one year.

Michaela-Carey Slater, of Baby Basics Northampton, said: “The grant we received has enabled us to reach the significant milestone of sending out our 1000th basket to vulnerable and disadvantaged mums and newborns.

"Further to this, it has encouraged us to begin the search for new premises that will allow us to create more starter packs each year.

"This funding has been vital in supporting the ongoing work of Baby Basics Northampton.”

Applications will be assessed by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and shortlisted projects will go to a women-led local panel who will decide which groups to award funding to. Successful projects are likely to be announced later in the year.

This is the second time UK community foundations have been selected by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to distribute the largest share of Tampon Tax funding.

This is money raised through the levy on sanitary products, which will be passed to small, local projects, working through the national network of community foundations.

Groups anywhere in the UK can apply to their local foundation for grants of up to £10,000 and the funding is specifically for projects or services that directly benefit women and girls.

Applications to the Tampon Tax Community Fund can be made here.