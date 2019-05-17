Here’s all you need to know if you’re doing Corby Race for Life on Sunday

Thousands are expected to take part in this weekend’s Race For Life in West Glebe Park, Corby.

It’s the second year that the event has taken place in the town and last year’s response was overwhelming with 1,200 competitors raising £55,000 for Cancer Research.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink or fancy dress

Here are the details:

There are two courses, 5km and 10km at West Glebe Park, Cottingham Road, Corby NN17 1SZ - Here’s a map.

Both start at 11am on Sunday (May 19) although you need to get there early to make sure you’re at the start line in good time.

The meeting point is on the field next to the tennis courts and astro-turf. Take the main Cottingham Road entrance to get there.

The sun shone on West Glebe Park for last year's event

Men, women and children are all allowed to take part and you can jog, run or walk the course.

It is a non-competitive event.

For both the 5k and 10k races the fees are adults: £14.99, children (age 6-15): £10, young adult (age 16 &17): £14.99, under 6: free and no registration needed. There is a discount for families of four or more.

All children must race with an adult. Young adults (aged 16 and 17) can race without an adult but must have permission from a parent or guardian to race.

The 5k route is on both pathways and grass and the 10k route is two-times round the 5k route. The course is suitable for pushchairs but not wheelchairs.

There will be no parking in West Glebe Park on the day. Parking is free in residential roads around the area but it is likely to be very busy. The nearest alternative car parks are at Victoria Place, Anne Street and the swimming pool car park in Westcott Way. All are about a 10 minute walk to the park and are FREE on Sundays.

The weather forecast is for light cloud and temperatures of around 14 degrees celsius with only a small chance of showers.

Don’t forget to bring suncream and a bottle of water.

You’ll need to sign up online before the event here or if you want to, you can arrive early and sign up on the day at the start line. All the proceeds go to Cancer Research UK.

Corby Borough Council’s Lead Member for Community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “After the success of last year, we are so excited that Race For Life is coming back to Corby this weekend and hope to see the population of Corby and surrounding areas turn up to either take part or cheer from the sidelines.

“The Race for Life events really do bring millions of people together and every single penny that is raised helps to fight cancer.

“Sadly most of us have all been affected or have someone close to us that has been affected by Cancer but with events such as Race for Life we can help more people beat it.”

