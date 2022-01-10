Here are 19 adorable rescue dogs in Northamptonshire which have recently found their forever homes

Take a look at 19 rescue dogs from Animals in Need Northamptonshire (AIN) that have recently found their forever homes.
AIN have managed to rehome some of the dogs they look after at their kennels in Pine Tree Farm, London Road, Little Irchester.
Among the rehomed dogs include a trio of Doberman siblings, Shih Tzu best friends, Labradors, Greyhounds and more.
Click through the photo gallery to meet the dogs and their loving new owners.
There are currently 78 dogs which need to be rehomed at AIN's kennels. For more information, visit https://animals-in-need.org/
1. Nia
Nia is a lovely Collie girl who came to us after being in the pound. She spent two months with us before she joined her new home
2. Madge and Roxy
These two best friends came in after being found straying together. Madge is a Corgi and Roxy is a crossbreed. They spent a month with us before joining their amazing family.
3. Bella
Bella is epileptic and so is on daily medication. She was with us for five months before finding her forever home. Her new family are working on her training. Bella is a Labrador.
4. Leo and Vader
These two best friend Shih Tzu crosses came to us when their owner could no longer look after them - they have been together for four years so we would never split them up. Their new family was looking for a pair of dogs, so they are a great match.