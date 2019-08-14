Help needed to find boy missing from Wales thought to have travelled to Northampton

A missing teenager from Wales is believed to have travelled to Northampton and police are appealing for help to find him.

Leeroy Hudson has been missing since Thursday, August 8.

Leeroy Hudson. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

He is described as black, of slim build, about 5ft 5in, with black afro-style hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jumper, dark blue Nike sliders, dark jogging bottoms and carrying a man bag.

Anyone who has seen Leeroy, or has information about where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPN2/2509/19.