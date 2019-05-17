Help give Kettering a spring clean

A big litter pick is taking place in Kettering this weekend.

Volunteers will take to the streets between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday (May 19) in a bid to clean up our town.

Anyone who has a spare hour or two to help has been urged to go to one of four starting points at 3pm where they will be given collection bags and litter pickers.

Rev Nick Wills, from St Andrew’s Church in Lindsay Street, said: “This is a real opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to our town and for those who do care to make sure we do something to prove it.

“We’re being well supported by Kettering Council who are arranging the supplies of grabby litter pickers and bags.

“Everything will be collected by their team in the early hours and then sorted for recycling.”

The four starting points are: St Andrew’s Church, the train station, Sainsbury’s car park and Wadcroft car park, behind the Post Office.

Last year an hour-long litter pick around the church, town centre and surrounding streets collected about 30 bin bags full of rubbish.

Organisers have urged clubs and community organisations to group together and pick litter.

Other litter picks are being organised by community groups over the next few weeks for anyone who can’t attend on Sunday.