Heartfelt appeal to help biggest fundraiser of year for Chelsea's Angels charity

People are being asked to support a Wellingborough-based charity's biggest fundraiser of the year to help families whose children are fighting cancer.

Chelsea’s Angels raises funds for families whose children have been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma and other rare cancers.

The poster for this year's Chelsea's Angels Fun Day

It was founded in 2009 by Emma Knighton, of Irthlingborough, and Michelle Tomkins, of Wellingborough, in honour of Emma’s daughter Chelsea, who died at the age of three from acute neuroblastoma in 2009.

Its main event of the year, a family fun day and indoor car boot sale, is being held on Saturday, July 20, at Tithe Barn, Wellingborough, from 11am until 4pm.

This year has seen the charity support more families than ever before at this stage in a calendar year, with nearly a year's worth of families helped in the first four months of 2019 alone.

It means the charity needs to replenish funds so even more families can be helped -- and the fun day presents an ideal opportunity for the community to back the cause to help the plight of families in need.

Co-founder of the charity Michelle explained: "Sadly, we have had to close our books to accepting referrals asking for help at the moment, as we've been inundated with requests.

"In just four months alone we have supported 60 children fighting cancer and we normally support 60-70 children a year.

"We only have about £2,000 left in the pot, which we need to keep back to cover our office/storage rent and any expenses needed to host events.

"The amount of children being diagnosed is rising and more and more people are asking us for help. When a child is on treatment, families are having to find an extra £600 a month to cover added expenses of travel to the hospital and back, parking, food, accommodation -- can you imagine trying to find that extra cash, especially if a parent has had to give up work to care for their very poorly child?

"So if we can pay their mortgage, buy a weeks' food shopping or support a much-needed break away, it makes such a difference to the families' well-being, easing some of their worries and making the day a little brighter.

"Our funds are depleting faster than we can raise, but we are working hard to raise more funds.

"We are trying our best, it just feel like we're letting families down as we can't offer any more support for a short time until we have enough funds to open back up again."

The charity was looking for two event sponsors to help cover the cost of hiring the venue but two generous supporters have now been found -- PSM Decorators of Priors Close, Rushden, and resident Lisa Mulholland.

However, more help is still required to ensure the event raises as much money as possible for the cause.

The organisers are looking for stall sponsors, free hire of a bouncy castle and an insured face-painting artist who could work for free on the day.

And donations of raffle prizes from businesses and organisations will also go a long way to help the charity continue its vital work.

Michelle added: "We always hold a raffle and that alone can raise enough funds to support one child fighting cancer, so we would be so grateful for any raffle prizes, as this means we don't have to buy any."

The event will feature a host of stalls and displays, as well as games, cakes and the big raffle.

Starlight Dance, of Rushden, Impact Majorettes, of Wellingborough, and Clubbercise, of Northampton, will be showcasing their talents.

Those who can donate a raffle prize, book a stall for the indoor car boot (£10), pledge sponsorship, or donate to the charity in general can contact Michelle by phoning 07894 461 298 or email admin@chelseasangels.co.uk.

*The charity will also be attending Wellingborough Carnival on Saturday, July 6, to help raise funds.