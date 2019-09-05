Heartbreaking loss of twins drives couple to raise funds for KGH

A couple who lost their twin girls in the space of three devastating weeks are raising funds for a new bereavement suite at KGH.

Chloe and Chris Turner's daughters Alice and Amelia were prematurely born at 24 weeks at the Rothwell Road hospital on June 3 last year.

Chloe and Chris Turner and raising funds for the KGH bereavement suite.

Amelia, who weighed just 1lb, died at four-weeks-old in Leicester with her sister Alice, who weighed 1lb 3oz, dying three weeks later in Birmingham.

Now the Turners, who live in Burton Latimer, are using their heartbreak to try and help other parents who go through the same distressing ordeal.

Hairdresser Chloe, 30, said: "I'm just doing it because I don't want anyone to forget about the girls. That gives me my drive.

"I will do everything I can to make sure they are remembered and had a purpose."

Alice died at seven weeks old.

The couple are hosting an event next month in Kettering to raise funds for KGH's maternity bereavement suite, which is still being planned out.

Chloe said both hospitals in Birmingham and Leicester had separate rooms for bereaved parents which "made a huge difference", something KGH doesn't currently have. She said parents at KGH can still hear babies crying and women in labour.

She said: "You can only imagine how painful that must be for someone who has just lost their child."

Chloe's pre-term labour came after she had a Lletz procedure to remove cells from her cervix but said she was not told there could be problems.

Amelia passed away at four weeks old.

The parents said nothing could ever prepare them for such devastation.

Chloe said: "We felt numb and like it wasn't real."

Chris, 32, said: "It was one of the worst things that could ever happen."

The fundraising event next month takes place at Corn Market Hall in London Road, Kettering, from 7pm to 11.30pm on October 11, which is during the national baby loss awareness week.

The event poster.

There will be children's entertainment, a disco, food, live music, raffle, tombola, cake stalls, the chance to meet your favourite characters and more. Tickets cost £10 with children going free. All money raised will go to the KGH maternity bereavement suite. For tickets contact Chloe on 07514 238933.

The event comes after a series of other fundraisers raised more than £10,000 for baby loss charities.

A coffee morning at John Newman Hairdressing and Beauty in Rothwell, where Chloe used to work, raised £5,805.

An online fundraising page raised a further £3,425 and in May Chloe's brother and two colleagues did a skydive and raised £1,050.

KGH is planning to officially launch a maternity bereavement suite appeal later this year but is currently still designing and costing possible options.

The hospital has already received a lot of support for the project from the local community who have carried out fundraising in advance of the appeal launch.

The aim is to replace the current bereavement suite – which is in a small room next to labour ward – and replace it with purpose built unit to provide much improved care and support.

KGH bereavement midwife Stephanie Fretter said: “We are enormously grateful to Chloe and Chris for supporting us in our plans to develop improved bereavement facilities for parents who go through the trauma of losing a child.

“We wish them lots of success at their event and very much appreciate their kind efforts to support us.”

To donate to Chloe and Chris' cause, click here.