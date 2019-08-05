Head to Wellingborough for seaside fun this summer

Enjoy buckets of fun in Wellingborough with a free beach event this summer.

The beach will be open in Market Square from 10am to 4pm, weather permitting, until Saturday, August 17, excluding Sundays.

And for those looking to cool down, the water fountains at the Splash Park at the Embankment can be enjoyed by children of all ages.

The Splash Park is open from midday to 6pm until Tuesday, September 3.

Other summer activities running in the town include archery on August 5 and 6 and football with Northampton Town FC on August 14 and 15 August at the Old Grammarian Sports Ground.

There is also table tennis on August 21 and 22 and basketball with Northamptonshire Titans from August 19 to August 23 at Weavers Leisure Centre.

The Castle Theatre is offering a selection of activities and shows for families this summer, including a high-energy, fun-filled tribute, packed full of Little Mix hits, when We Love Little Mix bursts onto the stage on Saturday, August 10.

Children's television presenters Sam and Mark, as seen on CBBC’s Big Friday Wind-Up and Copycats, are bringing their new live show to the theatre on Wednesday, August 14.

For all those budding young actors out there, Play in a Week gives children the opportunity to learn new acting skills and over the course of five days, bring to life the classic Roald Dahl story, James and the Giant Peach. Suitable for children aged six to 16, Play in a Week runs from Monday, August 19 to August 23. To find out more, visit www.castletheatre.co.uk.

Leader of Wellingborough Council, Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “There is so much happening in the town centre this summer, and also a number of fetes and activities in the 19 wonderful villages that make up our borough.

“In and around the town you may see young people taking part in the National Citizen Service, working together in teams during their summer holidays on a variety of community based projects that will benefit many of our residents. I hope that everyone enjoys the wide-range of activities on offer this summer.”

For more information on the programme of events this summer, visit: www.wellingborough.gov.uk/summeractivities19.