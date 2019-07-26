Have your say on the future of Kettering's town centre

How would you improve Kettering's town centre?

You can now have your say after Kettering Council launched a survey to hear residents' views.

They want to know how you use the town centre, what you think its challenges are and your ideas for shaping its future.

Last year the council adopted their town centre delivery plan outlining a series of projects they want to deliver or influence.

A cross-party working group was set up earlier this year to understand the town centre's changes, issues, and positive and unique aspects.

They will submit a report and proposal to the council's ruling executive committee later this year on how they can help transition from a retail-led town centre to a community-led town centre.

The results from the survey, which closes on August 15 and can be found here, will be used to inform their proposal. A hard copy of the survey can also be picked up at the council offices.

Cllr Greg Titcombe, chair of Kettering Council’s town centre task and finish group, said: “Our vision is for Kettering town centre to be a vibrant place at the heart of the community that is characterful, distinctive and fun.

"Through the task and finish group we have been speaking to stakeholders such as local businesses and landlords which has provided a valuable insight into their vision for the future.

"We now need the views of those who use the town centre, so we have a complete picture of local priorities on which to make recommendations to the executive committee."

Rochelle Mathieson, head of commercial and economic development at Kettering Council, said: “Town centres are changing rapidly, and they will be increasingly important as places to live, work and enjoy leisure time.

"Kettering has a lot to offer and it is vital we understand the ways in which people use Kettering town centre, and what their aspirations are for its future.

"I would strongly encourage residents, workers and businesses to take part in the survey to ensure the recommendations of the task and finish group align with local wants and needs."