Have your say on plans to dual stretch of A509 near Isham

Plans to make a stretch of the A509 near Isham a dual carriageway will go on public display this week.

A colossal warehouse park on the edge of the village was given planning permission earlier this year and one condition passed by Kettering Council was that the road between the site’s access and the Kettering A14 roundabout would have to be made a dual carriageway before the first unit is occupied.

Now developers DB Symmetry will showcase their plan to make the 1km stretch have two lanes, with a new roundabout, at Kettering Park Hotel on Wednesday (September 4).

The dualled section would eventually connect to the Isham bypass, which lost £25m in funding, if it is ever built.

Jonathan Wallis, development director at DB Symmetry, said: “The dualling of this section of road will be an important infrastructure upgrade for the region and will help to future-proof the road network to the south of Kettering.

"The dualling proposals will facilitate the delivery of Symmetry Park in line with our planning consent obtained earlier in the year.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to keeping local residents informed about the plans, we have arranged a public exhibition for those interested in the scheme to find out more.

"We hope local resident will take the opportunity to visit the exhibition and are looking forward to explaining the scheme further to those who attend.”

Ahead of their planning application to Kettering Council DB Symmetry's development will be on hand to explain the draft proposals and answer any questions about the scheme at the public exhibition, which takes place from 2pm to 7.30pm.

Feedback on the plans can be submitted at the public exhibition, by calling a dedicated community information line on 0844 556 3002, emailing A509@havingyoursay.co.uk or writing to A509 Dualling, c/o Lexington Communications, Queens House, Queens Street, Manchester, M2 5HT.