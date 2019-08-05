Have you seen Cameron? Northampton teenage boy goes missing

A teenage boy from Northampton has gone missing with police appealing for help to find him.

Cameron Grocutt has not been seen since Friday afternoon (August 2).

Cameron Grocutt. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 17-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in, of medium build with short brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen, but is thought to have had a holdall with him.

Anyone who has seen Cameron, or has information about where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding missing person reference MPN1/2443/19.