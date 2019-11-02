Hat-trick for Corby hospice

Corby's Lakelands Hospice has been re-accredited with a Gold Standard Framework (GSF) award for the third time.

The framework is a model that enables good practice to be available to all people reaching the end of their lives, irrespective of their diagnosis.

It enables early recognition of patients with life-limiting conditions, helping them plan ahead to live as well as possible to the end of their life.

Lakelands Hospice nurse manager Tracy Glen said: “We pride ourselves at Lakelands Hospice in the high quality care we provide and GSF enables us to provide more structure to what we do.

“GSF awards are presented to settings that demonstrate continued improvement in the quality of care they provide.

“With provision of ongoing evidence of how we care for our patients and following a visit from GSF colleagues, we are extremely proud to have been re-accredited with the GSF Quality Hallmark Award.

“This award is a continued recognition of the high quality of care we provide for our patients.

“I am extremely proud of all staff at Lakelands Hospice.

“Their continued dedication to deliver the best possible high-quality care for our patients is reflected in receiving this award.”