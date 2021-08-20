Harry Dunn family's court date with son's alleged killer postponed after last-minute agreement

Harry's family launched their campaign following his death in August 2019

Northamptonshire teenager Harry Dunn's parents have postponed a crucial court date with their son's alleged killer just days before it was due to happen.

Anne Sacoolas 43, and her husband Jonathan were due to give evidence under oath on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a civil claim for damages brought by the Harry's mum Charlotte Charles, dad Tim Dunn and twin brother Niall in the US state of Virginia.

The family were set to fly to the US today (Friday) ahead of their first opportunity to hear the American's version of events on the day Northampton Town fan Harry died.

Harry's mum Charlotte and dad Tim with spokesman Radd Seiger

But late on Thursday night (August 19) the family's spokesman Radd Seiger released a brief statement saying the court date had been postponed.

In a statement released on Thursday, the spokesman for the teenager’s family said the decision had been reached by “mutual agreement” and that they would be staying in the UK to focus on the criminal case against Sacoolas.

Mr Seiger said: "By mutual agreement, the depositions of Mr and Mrs Sacoolas scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed.

"The family accordingly are now remaining in the UK and in the meantime they are once again focusing their attention on securing justice in the criminal case.

"We are unable to go into any further detail at this time."

The family launched their Justice4Harry campaign after the 19-year-old, from Charlton, was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with Sacoolas' car, which was on the wrong side of the road, on the B4031 on August 27, 2019.

The driver controversially claimed diplomatic immunity as her husband, Jonathan, was working for the US government at nearby RAF Croughton and left the country.

She has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but the US State Department has repeatedly refused to extradite her.

Harry's family are suing Sacoolas and her husband for damages in the Alexandria District Court in the US state of Virginia, which previously heard the pair's work in intelligence was a factor in them leaving Britain.

Ahead of next week's scheduled hearing, it was revealed lawyers had claimed the Dunn family suspect Sacoolas may have been distracted by her phone at the time of the fatal crash.

According to court papers, the American driver's phone records for the day of the crash appear to have been deleted — although she denies this.