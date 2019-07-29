Hand-me-down Northamptonshire fire kit will find new purpose saving lives in Lebanon

Over a thousand pieces of old Northamptonshire firefighter kit are set to save lives in overseas in Lebanon.

Earlier this year, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service made the switch to a new gold-coloured uniform to help them battle the county's blazes.

Hundreds of pieces of firefighters kit will find a new life in Lebanon.

As a result, all of the force's old blue kit was handed in and shelved, and looked ready to sit in storage with no end in sight.

But now the equipment will find a new purpose in saving the lives of firefighters and civilians in Lebanon.

Northamptonshire's fire chief Darren Dovey said: "The truth is when this kit reaches the end of its life it's got no real value anymore - or at least in the UK.

"The thing for is wherever they are in the world, firefighters are firefighters who save lives. I'm happy to see our kit help them do their work more effectively."

Fire Chief Darren Dovey, Op Florian volunteer Allan Henson and Northamptonshire PCC Stephen Mold.

It will include some 1,000 pieces of kit from Northamptonshire's firefighters, including protective tunics, trousers, boots, gloves and helmets.

The kit will be delivered overseas by charity Operation Florian, which helps equip and train fire services across the world.

Former Northampton fire chief and volunteer for Op Florian Allan Henson said: "It is a dire situation in Lebanon. A huge percentage of the fire service don't have the kit they need to safely fight blazes. It's an awful plight."

Much of the blue equipment bears surface damage and charring from the fires it has faced in the county - but all of it is serviceable and can still protect its wearer from blazes.

The kit is in full working condition and will help save lives overseas.

Northamptonshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: "It's great to know as a consequence of us changing over to the new gold kit that our old blue equipment will help save lives abroad at no cost to taxpayers."

The Northamptonshire kit will be delivered to Lebanon in early 2020.