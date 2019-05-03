GUILTY: Four men found guilty of killing Kettering man

Four men have been found guilty of the manslaughter of Kettering man, Tairu Jallow.

Jurors in the six-week trial at Northampton Crown Court returned the verdicts yesterday (Thursday, May 2) against the four men accused of killing the 29-year-old in January 2018.

Clever Makande and Kausu Ceesay - guilty of manslaughter

The defendants, Babacarr Sylva, 32, of Ladysmith Street, Nottingham, Kausu Ceesay, 24, of King Charles Court, Birmingham, Clever Makande, 24, of Kitsland Road, Birmingham, and Ngange Sowe, 30, of Kings Road, Birmingham, were all found guilty of manslaughter. They had originally been charged with murder.

Mr Jallow, 29, suffered multiple stab wounds, including a fatal one to his chest, after being attacked at his home in Havelock Street, Kettering, on the evening of Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ally White, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said:

“This was a violent attack by four men involved in organised crime, who deliberately targeted Tairu as part of their illegal drug dealing activities.

“Tairu sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack which started in the house and spilled out in the street. His assailants travelled a significant distance to his home in Kettering, robbed and brutally attacked him with a knife and left him dying in the street.

“This is a tragic case which highlights the dangers of being associated with drugs and organised crime. Whatever he was involved in, Tairu did not deserve to die in such a violent attack and I am pleased that we have now seen justice done.

“It was an extremely complex investigation involving hundreds of hours of inquiries and painstaking review of the detailed evidence that ultimately helped to identify, locate and bring the defendants to justice. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the investigation for their hard work and tirelessness in seeking evidence and answers in order to achieve the outcome we have today.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for Tairu’s family and friends. They have shown great courage and strength and I would like to thank them for their support throughout the investigation and criminal justice process. I hope the verdict handed down today will help bring them some comfort and closure.”

Sentencing is due to take place later this month.

Back in January, family spoke out about how much they missed Tairu. A statement on behalf of Mr Jallow’s family said: “Tairu was a beloved brother, son and husband, and a loving and peaceful man.

“We are all devastated by his death and he will be greatly missed.”

