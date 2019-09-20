Gretton publicans celebrate a decade of service with special anniversary menu

A husband and wife team have invited regulars of their local to pick their top meals to feature on a list of favourites.

Julie and Neil Smith, who run The Hatton Arms in Arnhill Road, are asking for help to compile a list of pub grub spanning their 10 years behind the bar.

The Hatton Arms

Co-owner and chef Neil will then feature the dishes on a special anniversary menu.

The pair took over the historic pub in October 2009, but it was a home from home for Julie - her dad John Hindle had been landlord from 1990 to 2004.

It was on a visit to Gretton from their home in London that they first got the idea of running the pub.

Julie said: "We came to visit dad and came to the pub for a drink. Neil said to me 'this would be a great place to run', then two years later it came on the market.

The view from the garden across the Welland Valley

"Neil was a head chef in Kew at the National Archives and I was working in the hotel industry.

"We do all the jobs ourselves - I'm behind the bar and Neil is in the kitchen."

"We felt that 10 years was a very special milestone for us, so we thought we'd like to celebrate by creating a 10th anniversary menu and bringing back people's favourites from over the years.

"Neil changes his menu on a regular basis, so there are some dishes that haven't been included for a while.

The 14th Century Inn in Arnhill Road

"We're asking people to let us know what their favourites are, and he'll create a menu using the most popular choices."

It is thought that the 14th century pub is the second oldest in Northamptonshire and was once the gatehouse to Kirby Hall, family home of Sir Christopher Hatton.

The pub is still going strong and the village still has two other watering holes - The Blue Bell Inn and the Gretton Sports and Social Club.

Julie added: "I wish I knew why we are bucking the trend. A lot of hard work goes into what we do.

Beams and flagstones

"The support we get from the regulars is fantastic.

"You can't just stumble across us people seek us out and we offer consistency."

It is planned that the special menus will run during October and November.

To contribute to The Hatton Arms' special 10-year anniversary menu e-mail your suggestions to info@thehattonarms.com or go to their website

Chef Neil prepares all the food

Traditional