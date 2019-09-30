Gretton neighbourhood plan ready for residents to have their say

The consultation period for Gretton’s newly-drafted neighbourhood plan opens tomorrow (Tuesday, October 1).

Running for six weeks, the consultation period will finish on Tuesday, November 12.

The draft plan and supporting documents can be viewed on the neighbourhood plan section of the Gretton Parish Council website.

Hard copies of the plan will be available at Gretton Village Hall, Lydia’s Coffee Shop, the Baptist Chapel, St James’ Church, and The Cottage Salon.

Representations may be made using the forms available at the locations.

Information is also available via the Gretton Neighbourhood Plan Facebook page.

Following the public consultation process, the plan will be reviewed by Gretton Parish Council and submitted to Corby Council.

Corby Council will then conduct a second public consultation and make the plan available to everyone prior to the plan being submitted for examination by an independent examiner.

Once any further amendments have been made the plan will be subject to a local referendum.

If the referendum is successful, Corby ouncil will be obliged to formally legalise the document.

To take part in the consultation go to http://www.grettonparishcouncil.co.uk/community/gretton-parish-council-7885/neighbourhood-plan1/

To comment, complete the form available on the parish council website entitled ‘Regulation 14 Comment Form’ and email to grettonnhp@gmail.com, or drop it off in one of the boxes where the hard copies are located.