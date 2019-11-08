Gretton Neighbourhood Plan consultation comes to an end next week

Gretton villagers can comment on the draft neighbourhood plan

The draft plan produced by the Gretton neighbourhood plan steering committee on behalf of Gretton Parish Council sets out the aspirations of residents when it comes to future planning decisions made by Corby Council - the local planning authority.

Residents can read the draft neighbourhood plan and submit their comments to the committee.

Once all the views have been assessed, the draft plan will then be submitted to Corby Council.

Copies of the draft plan are available online or in Gretton Village Hall, Lydias Coffee Shop, the Baptist Chapel, St. James Church, and the Cottage Salon.

Residents will then get a further opportunity to comment before the document is sent to an independent examiner.

Representations from 'statutory consultees and other stakeholders and interested parties' have been urged to get in touch as part of the process.

The committee said: "The Gretton neighbourhood plan aspires to have more control of planning decisions applicable to Gretton Parish, up to 2031, together with the policies in the National Planning Policy Framework, which embrace the whole of the country and the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy which was adopted in July 2016.

"Corby Council as the local planning authority will continue to determine planning applications, but they will have to consider the policies in the neighbourhood plan when reaching their decision."

The consultation period closes on Tuesday, November 12 2019.

To comment on the draft plan email grettonnhp@gmail.com or drop a letter off addressed to Neighbourhood Planning Committee, c/o Gretton Parish Council Clerk, 7a Caistor Road,

Gretton, NN17 3DL. All submissions must have the name and address of the person's who has commented, as anonymous submissions will not be accepted.