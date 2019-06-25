Gretton charity cyclists saddle up for foundation funds

The annual Gretton Charity Sportive bike challenge has been declared a success after attracting almost 100 cyclists and raising more than £3,000 for charity.

Bike riders of all abilities took to their saddles to enjoy the Northamptonshire and Rutland countryside on Saturday, June 15, for The Travers Foundation.

Participants could choose either a 30 or 64-mile circuit, with cyclists matching their skills to the challenge of the course.

Bruce Donald, trustee and event director, said: “We were so lucky with a perfect weather which attracted a bumper turnout.

“Everyone was very complimentary of the challenging course with spectacular views, as well as the friendly atmosphere and the barbeque that followed.

“This was a resounding success and is now well set as a popular annual event.

“I would add special thanks to Elecosoft for providing drinks bottles and sweets to all the riders and to Electrical Compliance and Safety Limited (ECS) for providing our support and rescue vehicles, ensuring the safety of all riders.”

Cyclists and volunteers alike were able to relax and unwind with a barbecue and entertainment from The Corby Radio Bus.

Terry Forsey, chairman of The Travers Foundation, added: “I would like to thank the army of willing volunteers who worked hard to create an event they should be proud of.

“Everyone at The Travers Foundation is a volunteer so every penny raised will go straight to helping local young people achieve their dreams in Sport, the Creative and Performing arts.”

The Travers Foundation is a volunteer run Charity that provides funding and financial support to local 13 to 30 year olds to help them improve their ability in sport, music and the arts.

They help local teams, groups and individuals in Rutland, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.