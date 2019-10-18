Gretton building site shut down AGAIN

Work has ground to a halt on a controversial building site in Gretton after the authorities stepped-in once again.

The Station Road site has been shut by the Health and Safety Executive over fears for the safety of a steep bank that has been excavated close to three homes.

The Clements family have lived in Clay Lane, Gretton for 23 years.

On Monday, the Northants Telegraph told how Dave Clements was terrified for the future of his home of 23-years.

The day after the story appeared, the HSE visited the site with its fourth prohibition notice in as many months.

The HSE declined to reveal the reason for the prohibition notice but the Northants Telegraph understands that there are further concerns over the safety of the steep slope.

A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE issued a Prohibition Notice on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, but cannot confirm further details until the company has had time to appeal this, if they wish to do so.”

Work has stopped on the site that is due to have five luxury homes built on it.

The site has been beset with problems since {https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/stop-notice-placed-on-gretton-building-site-after-cracks-appear-in-house-teetering-on-edge-of-hole-1-8972045|developers first tried to get planning permission| 12 years ago.