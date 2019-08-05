Grants of £12,500 awarded to tackle youth violence in the county

Four county projects have received funding of £12,500 to tackle serious youth violence in Northamptonshire.

One of the groups to receive cash is Rough and Ready Kickboxing, which offers 30 evening sessions for five young people who have previously been gang members.

Another recipient was Family Support Link's ‘I Matter Too’ programme, which helps young people affected by family members with addiction.

The Springs Family Centre also benefited from funding for an outreach project to divert young people from crime and anti social behaviour, while Free 2 Talk CIC will use its funding allocation to run weekly youth groups in Bellinge and Lodge Farm for young people who are at risk or have been excluded from school.

The funding comes from the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund and is aimed at projects that deliver preventative work, early intervention or intervention work.

Nicholas Robertson, the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, said: “We saw four very different projects on our visits and found every one of them had a vision of what they wanted to achieve and the motivation to achieve it. Some really inspiring examples of what people in the county are doing for the benefit of all of us. I much look forward to seeing the progress that they have made in early 2020.”

The Fund, managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, encourages the development of projects that bring people closer to their communities.