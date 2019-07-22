Grand opening events for new Wellingborough church start this Friday

A new Methodist church on Kingsway in Wellingborough will mark its official opening with several events this week.

The newly-created Wellingborough Methodist Church at 92 Kingsway is replacing the town's old Kingsway Methodist Church as well as the Great Park Street Methodist Church in town, which have both now closed.

The new church is being united under a new name and is meeting in a newly-redeveloped site.

The building for the new church has been closed for the past six months to allow for major renovations and modernisation, with the work now complete.

And several events are now being held this week to celebrate the church officially opening its doors to the public.

This Friday the church will be open for 12 hours, between 9am and 9pm, so people in the community can visit to have a look around the new premises. All are welcome and tea and coffee will also be available.

That will be followed this Saturday with a traditional family fun day summer fete from 2pm until 4pm, where there will be a host of of stalls, hot drinks, home-made cakes and fun games for children.

The momentous opening service for the new church will then take place this Sunday at 10am, where all are welcome. It will be an all-style worship to commission the new church..

The church said: "We want to serve our local community in new and exciting ways in the future – and we have big plans to achieve this in clear and practical ways.

"Two separate church communities are coming together on the site across from the shop on Kingsway – with our goal being to work with and in the community.

"In order to achieve this, we have redeveloped our building to produce a flexible space for worship, events, community groups and fun...our building will include a quality sound system, projector, parking facilities and lots of space for parties, events, meetings – who knows what else?

"The church should be about serving the community and demonstrating faith in a practical way – we are planning to do just that in 2019 and beyond."

For more information about the new church, visits its website at wellingboroughmethodist.church