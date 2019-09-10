Get your helmets ready for Stanwick Lakes biking and Vikings

Nene Valley Festival returns to Stanwick Lakes for back-to-back weekends with celebrations of all things two-wheeled and two-horned.

Cycle Fest on Saturday, September 14, will be followed by a delve into history with Come and Meet the Settlers on Sunday, September 22.

Smoothie operator

Open from 11am to 4pm, Rockingham Forest Trust and Cycle Northants’ Cycle Fest will celebrate cycling with a chance to have a go on crazy bikes, make a pedal-powered smoothie and watch Danny Butler in his extreme mountain bike show.

A cycle geek’s dream, as well as an array of bicycles to try, Dr Bike will open his cycle surgery for free check-ups and Stanwick Lakes-based AJ Cycles will be offering a discount on bike hire and the chance to have a go on an E-bike. Visitors will also be take part in a free pedal-powered treasure hunt around a scenic 5K route through the Nene Valley.

At the finale event of the Nene Valley Festival there will be a chance to dig into the history and heritage of the original inhabitants of Stanwick Lakes.

On Sunday, September 22, Come and Meet the Settlers allows visitors to explore, re-create and celebrate the Neolithic, Roman and Medieval people who lived and worked along the Nene Valley.

Bifrost Guard members will make an encampment

From 10.30am to 4pm, there will be the chance to have a go at traditional Settlers’ skills, such as using a bow and arrow and throwing an axe, while younger visitors can also become an archaeologist at the Messy Museum, dress like a Settler and visit the Make & Take tent.

The Bifrost Guard re-enactment group will be building an encampment to give visitors a glimpse into the daily life of Vikings, including crafts, games and some fighting.

Both events take place at Stanwick Lakes and, while most activities are free, normal Stanwick Lakes car parking charges apply.

To find out about events taking place at Stanwick Lakes, call 01933 625522 or visit www.stanwicklakes.org.uk.

The Bifrost Guard

For details about the 2019 Nene Valley Festival go to www.nenevalley.net/festival-home and for more information about the Lottery funded Settlers of the Nene Valley project visit www.facebook.com/settlersofthenenevalley.