Get outdoors with half-term fun at Rushden Lakes

Rushden Lakes is encouraging families to take a walk on the wild side during half-term with two events inspired by the nature that surrounds the shopping and leisure destination.

Rushden Rangers, in association with the Wildlife Trust, is a children's club designed to get the whole family exploring the great outdoors.

This Sunday, would-be bird spotters are invited to see which birds they can identify by sight or sound while learning about migration and earning a medal.

There are three walks available on the day at 11am, 1pm and 3pm and spaces are limited.

Then, on Wednesday, October 30, plants and trees are the focus, and families are challenged to tell a beech from a birch or a holly from a hawthorne by recognising the different leaves.

Rushden Rangers will introduce nature lovers to the rich diversity of the plant species at the park, as well encouraging some quality time outdoors.

Rushden Lakes manager Paul Rich said: “It’s so important for youngsters to get out in the fresh air during the school holidays, and we’re really lucky at Rushden Lakes to be surrounded by such beautiful space for our visitors to enjoy.

“Rushden Rangers has proven very popular and we hope to see lots of budding nature explorers learning about our winged friends as well as the diverse plant species we have here.”

In addition to these nature-orientated adventures there are plenty of activities to engage young ones this half-term, including adventure golf at Paradise Island, the soft play area at 360 Play, the climbing walls at Rock Up or practicing ‘flipping’ on the trampolines at Flip Out.

For more information about taking part in the Rushden Rangers activities, visit www.rushdenlakes.com to book a place.