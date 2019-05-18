Get on your bike for Kettering hospice

Cyclists will get on their bike to raise money for Kettering's Cransley Hospice next month.

The popular Cycle for Cransley is back on Sunday, June 23 and organisers say it’s even bigger and better than before.

There are now four exhilarating and picturesque routes to choose from for all ages and abilities.

Routes include the 10-mile Cransley Family Fun-Spin, the 25-mile Cransley Cruise, the 50-mile Fun Filled Fifty and, brand new for 2019, the 63-mile (100km) Cransley Fondo.

All rides start at Kettering Rugby Club and start times will be staggered according to distance, with registration open for all routes from 7.30am on the morning of the event.

A stop-off will be offered on the 25, 50 and 63-mile routes, after the enthusiasm for last year's feed station with cakes.

At this year's event the spectacular event village has significantly grown in size and now features a full day’s worth of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy including a beer tent, a variety of hot food options, hot drinks, a sweets stall, games and entertainment, merchandise, live music and the C&D Cycles pop up bike clinic.

Shelley Green, events manager at Cransley Hospice, said: “We’re so proud of the huge improvements we’ve made to Cycle for Cransley, following last year’s successful launch event.

"The support from our sponsors has allowed us to host what we firmly believe to be the best cycling sportive around.

"We can’t wait to welcome our cyclists on June 23 for a fantastic ride and to raise a record-breaking total for Cransley Hospice to enable us to care for more local people at the end of their lives.”

Tickets are on-sale now and priced at £10 (10-mile), £15 (25-mile), £20 (50-mile) and £25 (63-mile) with all young cyclists under the age of 16 riding for just £5 on any route when accompanied by an adult.

Participants are also being encouraged to raise funds for Cransley Hospice in the run-up to the challenge. The charity relies on the income generated by events like ‘Cycle for

Cransley’ in order to continue to provide outstanding service for patients in need.

Every penny counts and raising just £55 can pay for a Cransley nurse specialist to visit a terminally-ill patient in the comfort of their own home.

This year there’s an exciting incentive for fundraisers as anyone who raises more than £150 will receive a free technical cycling jersey for their efforts.

The jerseys will also be on sale for £40 on the day of the event, or beforehand from C&D Cycles in Kettering.

Secure your place at Kettering’s only cycling sportive by entering online now at the Cransley Hospice website: www.cransleyhospice.org.uk or via the charity's Facebook page.