Geddington schoolgirl meets best-selling author thanks to Rays of Sunshine

A Geddington schoolgirl’s wish has been granted as she came face to face with a best-selling author and illustrator she followed on lockdown livestreams.

Thanks to children's charity Rays of Sunshine, Millie Broughton travelled from her Northamptonshire home to visit the studio of acclaimed illustrator Johanna Basford.

Rays of Sunshine works to brightens the lives of seriously ill young people aged between three to 18 across the UK by granting wishes, fulfilling hospital ward wishes and organising outings, events and providing entertainment for children during their time in hospital.

Taking the dream trip with her 16-year-old daughter was mum Karen.

She said: “We all had the best time. Johanna was such a lovely person and so kind and generous with all that she gave Millie and us. Thank you to Rays of Sunshine so much for allowing Millie the opportunity to meet Johanna.”

Millie and her family are passionate about crafting and were enthusiastic followers of Johanna’s live stream classes throughout lockdown, which became an important part of their daily routine.

The family visited Johanna, who broke the Guinness World Record for creating the largest drawing by an individual, in her studio where Millie enjoyed some quality time colouring pages from Johanna’s latest book which is due to be published in October 2022.

Johanna said: “I hope Millie and her mum and dad enjoyed their visit to the studio. It was such a nice way to spend an afternoon at work for me - I’d much rather do that than attend a boring networking event or a conference.”