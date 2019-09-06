Geddington politician hoping to become Lincolnshire MP

An MEP from Geddington will battle for a seat in the House of Commons at the next general election.

Jonathan Bullock, 56, has been announced as The Brexit Party's candidate for Boston and Skegness, about 60 miles from his Northamptonshire home.

Mr Bullock was elected to Kettering Council in 2007 as a Conservative before defecting to UKIP.

He became an MEP for the East Midlands in 2017 after the retirement of Roger Helmer.

Mr Bullock quit UKIP in 2018 and joined The Brexit Party in 2019, where he was re-elected in the European elections.

He has promised to stand up for the people of the constituency and help to honour the result of the referendum on membership of the EU.

He said: "I am a Brexiteer people can rely on – let us not forget the MP for the constituency voted remain and for the former Prime Minister Theresa May’s sell-out deals.

"Boston and Skegness has been ignored by Government for too long and needs an MP to stand up for the constituency."

More than 75 per cent of people in the constituency voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

His fellow Brexit Party MEP for the East Midlands Annunziata Rees-Mogg, who lives near Skegness, said: "I would like to congratulate Jonathan – I look forward to campaigning with him.

"Jonathan will fight for Brexit and fight to restore trust in our democracy, which has been betrayed by the Government and the political classes.”