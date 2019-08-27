Geddington couple celebrate anniversary with marathon effort

A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary are hoping their love will go the distance when they run a half marathon together for charity.

Kathryn and Andy Brown from Geddington are among a group of 10 Teamwork Trust supporters who will take on the gruelling 13.1-mile Great North Run in Newcastle on Sunday, September 8.

The group are hoping to raise a total of £10,000 for the charity, which supports adults with mental health needs, physical and learning disabilities.

“It’s not how most people choose to celebrate their wedding anniversary, we could have spent time relaxing in the garden or reading the papers,” said Kathryn, who will also celebrate her 50th birthday a week after the race. “Now that our three daughters have grown up, we decided to really test ourselves with the Great North Run for a charity which is close to our hearts. I keep joking to friends that it’s proved how much Andy loves me too – he’s a much faster runner than I am but he’s been so patient during our training and we’re planning to stay together during the whole race too which will be an extra challenge for him.”

Kathryn and Andy, who met 26 years ago while on holiday in Crete, have been asking friends and family to donate rather than buying anniversary and birthday presents. They said they chose to raise money for Teamwork Trust knowing first-hand what important work the charity does.

“My sister leads Teamwork’s wonderful counselling team, supporting local people through difficult times,” said Andy. “That’s why we feel so passionate about raising money for Teamwork Trust – it is a real privilege and to do it as part of our wedding anniversary celebrations makes it even more special.”

Also among the Great North Run team is Sean Faulkner, a Teamwork counsellor who wants to cross the finish line in under two hours, and Teamwork’s strategic director, John Bruce who said: “When I run this year I will have just turned 60 and I have decided to do a number of challenges starting with the Great North Run. It’s great to be part of a team of runners not only taking on this physical challenge but also raising much needed funds for our charity. We want to say a huge thank you to all of our runners and we are so excited on the count down to the day.”

Kettering-based holiday rental company, apartments4you are sponsoring the Teamwork branded t-shirts for runners and Kettering Park Hotel has offered training facilities for the runners in their gym.

To donate visit: https://www.teamworktrust.co.uk/Appeal/great-north-run-2019.