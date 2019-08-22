GCSEs: Wrenn School, Wellingborough

Seven pupils at Wrenn School shared an incredible 70 top grades between them.

Students and staff at the Wellingborough school are celebrating after an increase in the top results, with 75 per cent of Wrenn students achieving a high grade.

Wrenn pupils celebrate with their results.

Progress leader of Year 11 Bill Cassie said: “Once again, I can echo that I am extremely proud to be Wrenn.

"Our students have demonstrated how resilient and determined and these results are the first step on the ladder to their futures.

"The hard work and commitment shown by the staff and students has been rewarded today with some amazing results, leaving many students in the wonderful position of being able to select the next pathway without barriers.

"On behalf of the whole staff I wish every student all the best with their future, safe in the knowledge that they will always be a part of the Wrenn family."

With a record number of current and external students choosing to join Wrenn sixth form in September, the school said they are excited about the future.