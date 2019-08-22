GCSEs: Wollaston School

It looks set to be another record-breaking year at Wollaston School after students picked up their GCSE results today.

The school reported their best ever GCSE outcomes for the second consecutive year, following 2018’s previous record breaking performance.

Pupils celebrate their results.

Students achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and maths has increased to a new high of 75 per cent, with grade 4 or above pass rates for science now at 79 per cent.

25 per cent of students achieved the gold standard of a grade 7 or above in English and 20 per cent achieved this benchmark in maths.

Headteacher James Birkett said: “I warmly congratulate all of our GCSE students, whose hard work, dedication and positivity has paid off in achieving a truly exceptional set of results.

"At Wollaston, we are incredibly proud of the way in which students, staff and parents work collaboratively towards shared goals and the success of this approach can be seen in these record breaking results.

"I congratulate every individual for all that they have achieved, and we look forward to welcoming back the majority of our Year 11 students to continue their studies in the sixth form.”

The school praised the following students for their exceptional results: Christopher Elvin (seven grade 9s and two grade 8s), Millie Brennan (three grade 9s and four grade 8s), Barnaby Portsmouth (three grade 9s and two grade 8s), Jacob Coleman (five grade 9s and one grade 8), Abbie Smart (four grade 9s and three grade 8s), Adam Turnbull (five grade 9s and three grade 8s), Penny Walpole (five grade 9s and three grade 8s), David Wilcox (four grade 9s and four grade 8s, Alana Wright (six grade 9s and one grade 8) and Toby Davenport (three grade 9s and one grade 8).

Heads of Year 11, Janine Hobson and Matthew Jackson, said: “As a year team we are truly ecstatic at the results this talented year 11 cohort have achieved.

"The results are a true testament to the year group’s work ethic and dedication over the past academic year.

"We have seen new records set within these results and this sets a great foundation for all of the pupil’s future career ambitions."