GCSEs: Wellingborough School

The number of pupils achieving the top GCSE grades at Wellingborough School is at its highest level for five years.

Students achieving grades 8 and were more than 34 per cent with 38 out of 93 Year 11 pupils gaining a grade 9 in at least one subject.

56 pupils, 60 per cent, gained at least one grade 8 or above.

There were many individual successes with ten pupils gaining six or more Grade 9s.

More than 20 per cent of all science results were a grade 9.

Headmaster Andrew Holman said: “The nerves in the hall this morning soon dissipated as pupil after pupil opened their results to find a set of grades with which they could be delighted.

"Our pupils worked extremely hard for their success, whilst also maintaining a busy and important co-curricular programme, and I would like to thank all of our staff for the expertise and dedication that has enabled these young people to achieve so much.

"Thoughts quickly turn to A-Levels. What are now lower sixth students have been well prepared for the rigours of what lies ahead, and they will be joined by newcomers who will be equally keen to set the tone by demonstrating commitment and passion for their chosen subjects.

"If things progress according to plan, this cohort will be enjoying their upper sixth study leave in our new sixth form centre.

"I look forward to watching that project progress as our students develop through the sixth form, leading the way for our younger pupils but also looking ahead to what they hope to achieve once they leave school.”