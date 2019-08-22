GCSEs: Weavers Academy, Wellingborough

GCSE results in English, maths and science at Weavers Academy in Wellingborough were the school's best ever.

A total of 74 per cent of students achieved at least a grade four in English, 64 per cent in maths and 66 per cent in science.

It's GCSE results day.

Numbers of students achieving a strong pass or better rose again with almost half of students securing a grade 5 or better in English or mathematics.

Individual successes included Greta Bojarovisiute was most happy as she achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Alihaydar Demir was all smiles with three grade 9s and five grade 8s and Arpana Kumari shed tears of joy as she achieved a grade 9, three grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 6.

Success was also enjoyed by Harvey Litchfield who achieved strong passes in all subjects including three grade 9s. Karolina Gonek achieved a grade 7 or better in 6 of her subjects and Oscar Clarke achieved nothing less than a grade 7 in his all of his examinations.

Vivien Swaida, principal at Weavers Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of Year 11 students and congratulate them on their determination, commitment and dedication, especially in their final year, which have produced some awesome success stories.

"I would also like to thank the parents and carers of our Year 11 students who have played the most important role in this success, for the support they have given to their children and to the school throughout the five year journey.

"They will be rightly proud of the achievements of their sons and daughters.

"On behalf of the governing body and all staff at the school, I wish our Year 11 students every success for the future."