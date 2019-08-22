GCSEs: Southfield School, Kettering

Eighty per cent of students at Southfield School in Kettering gained a grade 4 or above in GCSE English and maths today.

In total 82 of the girls in Year 11 achieved at least two grade 4s or above in science with the percentage of students achieving both subjects at the more challenging grade 5 also increasing to 55 per cent.

Pupils jump for joy at their results.

43 per cent of their students went on to achieve the EBACC measure (GSCE passes in English, maths, science, humanities and languages). 31 per cent of all GCSE grades achieved were 9 to 7 and 83 per cent of GCSE grades achieved were 9 to 4.

A school spokesman said: "Most importantly today’s GCSE results demonstrate that Southfield School students, of all abilities, are continuing to make excellent progress across the whole range of subject areas.

"Today’s set of results is a testament to and fitting reward for a group of students who have been diligent in their work and resilient in the face of challenge.

"Gratitude must also be extended to a group of staff who are unstinting in their commitment to our students and are always willing to go the extra mile."