GCSEs: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough

It's another set of record GCSE results for pupils at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough.

The academy - graded as outstanding by Ofsted and in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for Progress 8 scores - has seen a 'significant' improvement in results.

Students celebrate their results.

The percentage of students achieving both English and maths GCSEs at grade 4 and above has increased significantly to 77 per cent.

The percentage of students achieving both subjects at the more challenging grade 5 has also increased to 55 per cent.

The school praised a number of students including the following who achieved eight of more GCSEs at grades 9 to 7: Harry McWilliam, Ciara Usher, Pacey Gwyne, Milan Pancholi, Callista Quadling, Ryan Talbot, Neha Dholakia, Rebecca Molloy, Julia Olos, Jeremy Owusu Boamah, Jodie Rice, Siabonn Sheppey, Bryn Swain, Edward Swain, Shiv Dhanji, Aliya Hussain, Tanatswa Lucas and Tarun Mistry.

The following students also achieved an exceptional grade 9 in three or more subjects: Ciara Usher, Milan Pancholi, Shiv Dhanji, Neha Dholakia, Rhys Frampton, Harry McWilliam and Tarun Mistry.

Nick Salisbury and Alastair Mitchell, co-principals at the school, congratulated all of the students on their results.

In a joint statement they said: “We are both very proud of the student’s achievements.

"Students and staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve these outstanding results, it is particularly pleasing that under the new GCSE examinations, more than a quarter of students achieved a grade 9 to 7 (the equivalent of an A*-A) in English and maths and even more achieved this standard in science.

"We look forward to seeing many students return to our successful sixth form in September and wish all students the very best in their future endeavours.”