GCSEs: Rushden Academy

A number of pupils at Rushden Academy achieved the highest possible grades in their GCSEs this year.

Dominic Barr, Carmen Tao, Megan Sadler, N’dea Bartlette and Alicia Ellis achieved the highest grades in their year group.

Pupils celebrate with their results.

Emma Weir-Smith, Chloe Barnard, Oliver Coulson, Quynh Nguyen, Saskia Wright, Charlotte Colwell, Tom Eastwell, Luke Smith, Andrew Gibb, Luke Almond and Paige Humphriss all also achieved very good grades.

A school spokesman said: "We are absolutely thrilled for our pupils and staff at Rushden Academy.

"Their sheer hard work and determination has paid off.

"Well done Team Rushden, thank you and may I wish you all the very best as you move onto your next stage of life."

Pupils celebrate with their results.

The spokesman also praised the following pupils for their excellent progress and exceeding all expectations: N’dea Bartlette, Andrew Gibb, Quynh Nguyen, Paige Howard, Carmen Tao, Dominic Barr Chloe Barnard, Joshua Hewson, Kayleigh Howard, Emma Weir-Smith, Tom Eastwell, Nicole Parkin, Megan Sadler, Luke Almond, Kieron Beswick, Henry Steele, Kacper Rutana, Yasmin Bird, Laura White, Leah Rooksby, Francesca Tarbox, Amber Cave, Stephen Howe, Francesca Elliott, Goncalo Santos, Thomas Caswell, Alicia Ellis, Sakia Wright, Natasha Hart, Harry Cawley, Saffron Breen, Teigan Honnor, Isabel Smithson, Maya Tailor, Abbie Tanner, Megan Hopkins, Shane Cox, Elliemay Church, Liam Jones, Dylan Daly, Ashleigh O’Neill, Brooke Rozee, Lewis Groves, Charlie Broughton and Kaitlyn Evans.