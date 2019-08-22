GCSEs: Prince William School, Oundle

Staff and students at Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating this morning after receiving their GCSE results.

A total of 72 per cent of pupils achieved both English and maths at grade 4 or above – up 5 per cent on last year’s results.

Prince William School in Oundle.

Students attaining both English and maths at grade 5 or above has also risen from 45 per cent last year to 52 per cent this year, while overall 20 per cent of the grades awarded to Prince William School pupils were grades 7 to 9 (the new A*/A measure).

The school gave special congratulations to the following top-performing pupils: Lucy Seymour (nine grade 9s and one grade 8), Jessie Smith (six grade 9s and four grade 7s), Emily Robertshaw (four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s), Leah Longfoot (six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 6) and Eve Cresswell (four grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 6).

They also praised Catherine McMurdo (four grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s), Christian Pinder (three grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s), Emilee Alderman (three grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s) and Madison Ross (three grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s).

The school, which is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust, says students have also achieved good progress scores which measures the progress they have made from their starting points, with students making good progress compared with similar students nationally.

Principal Elizabeth Dormor said: “These are a fantastic set of results which reflect the hard work our Year 11 students have put in, supported by the incredible staff here at Prince William School.

“Our students should be very proud of their results and I’d like to offer them my congratulations and wish them the very best of luck in their next step, whether it be staying with us to do A-Levels, continuing their education at college or another path.”

Joshua Coleman, chief executive of East Midlands Academy Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of all the students and staff at Prince William School who have worked extremely hard to achieve these results. I’m particularly pleased to see students are making good progress from their starting points.”