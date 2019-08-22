GCSEs: Oundle School

Seven GCSE pupils at Oundle School achieved a clean sweep of grade 9s.

For the second year running at the fee-paying school there has been a rise in the proportion of top grades awarded, with 59 per cent of all grades awarded a 9 or 8.

Oundle School.

Across the curriculum 30 per cent of all grades were a grade 9, a greater number than in any other band.

English, classical Greek and religious studies provided the headline results with more than 70 per cent at grades 9 or 8.

More than half of the English language candidates secured grade 9

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, head of Oundle School, said: “I greatly admire the way that the pupils and their teachers have risen to the challenge of a changing landscape, culminating in particularly strong and well-deserved results.”